KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Reduced by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

