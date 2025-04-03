StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,518,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 202,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.