TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,400.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,345.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

