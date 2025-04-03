JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $73.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.