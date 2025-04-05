Dempze Nancy E Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

