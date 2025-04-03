Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 108780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213 in the last 90 days. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

