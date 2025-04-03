Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.95 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 441001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.