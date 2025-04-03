Short Interest in ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Grows By 19.0%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZKH Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZKH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. ZKH Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ZKH Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZKH Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

