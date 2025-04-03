BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 60,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

