Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Daiwa America

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of PLTR opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 170.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 235,168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 838,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

