Cynosure Group LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $558.42 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

