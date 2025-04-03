Cynosure Group LLC Sells 929 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

NYSE PWR opened at $264.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

