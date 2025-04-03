Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 28,015 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,214,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $650,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

