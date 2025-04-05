Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.99 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 45036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

