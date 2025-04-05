First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 179,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 26,827 shares.The stock last traded at $127.77 and had previously closed at $134.13.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.