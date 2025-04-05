First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 179,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 26,827 shares.The stock last traded at $127.77 and had previously closed at $134.13.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
