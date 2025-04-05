Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 1608061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

