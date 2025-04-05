Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 2583891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

