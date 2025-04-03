New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,847,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after acquiring an additional 355,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

