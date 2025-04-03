OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

