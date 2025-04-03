Q1 Earnings Forecast for McKesson Issued By Leerink Partnrs

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will earn $8.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

McKesson Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $694.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.85. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $702.27.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

