Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $102.35. Approximately 6,659,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,780,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

