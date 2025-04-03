Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.