Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

