Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $366.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.