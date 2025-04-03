Valence8 US LP Purchases 768 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valence8 US LP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.9% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

