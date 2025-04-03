Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,300 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 134.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,420,092.40. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828.43. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 824,635 shares of company stock worth $55,117,349.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

