Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAC by 922.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 4,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Up 1.9 %

IAC stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $58.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

