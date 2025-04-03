Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

