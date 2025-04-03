Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $280.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.56.

Shares of RH stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $175.45 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.91. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

