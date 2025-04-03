TD Cowen Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIST
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Pharmaceuticals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.