TD Cowen Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

See Also

