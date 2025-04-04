TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,059 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 12.9 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $399.17 million, a PE ratio of 150.83 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.