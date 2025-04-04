ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 284,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $14,324,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZIM opened at $13.52 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 93.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

