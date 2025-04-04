ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
NYSE ZIM opened at $13.52 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 93.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
