Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

