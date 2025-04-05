CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 893.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,473,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

