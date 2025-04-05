Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $184.05

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.55.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

JBHT opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $14,655,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

