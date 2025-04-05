Richard D. Gebert Sells 500 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Gebert sold 500 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,408.32. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.