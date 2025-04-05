Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt Sells 7,467 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald F. Dutt sold 7,467 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $12,469.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,345.66. The trade was a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flux Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 160.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 176.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 175,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

