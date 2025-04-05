Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.41 and traded as low as $35.00. Brother Industries shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

