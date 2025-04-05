Head to Head Review: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -449.16% VYNE Therapeutics -6,896.55% -43.73% -38.55%

Volatility & Risk

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($2.41) -0.74 VYNE Therapeutics $501,000.00 47.36 -$28.45 million ($0.94) -1.66

VYNE Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NRx Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.21%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 340.71%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VYNE Therapeutics.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats VYNE Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

