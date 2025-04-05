The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $12.21. The InterGroup shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The InterGroup in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
