North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.52 and traded as high as C$52.26. North West shares last traded at C$52.08, with a volume of 144,657 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

