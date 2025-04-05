Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.50 and traded as low as $56.89. Kubota shares last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 43,266 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Further Reading

