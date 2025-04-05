Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $15.32. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4,269 shares changing hands.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.