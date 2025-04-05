Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.98. Daxor shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 2,037 shares.
Daxor Stock Performance
Daxor Company Profile
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.
