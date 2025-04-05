Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 540.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 521,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 1,283,160 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

