Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.92 and traded as low as $17.77. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 3,254 shares trading hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.