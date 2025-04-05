Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.92 and traded as low as $17.77. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 3,254 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

