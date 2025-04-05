CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $848.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $944.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

