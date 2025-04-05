Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $67,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 984.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $232.36 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.46.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.