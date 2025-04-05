Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $58,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

