Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.